AAHRPP Accredits Three More Research Organizations Including First in Jordan

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs today announced that it has accredited three more research organizations, including the first in Jordan.

Also accredited were an academic medical center in Texas and a healthcare system in Utah.

The three newly accredited organizations are:

Intermountain Healthcare, Murray, Utah

King Hussein Cancer Center, Amman, Jordan

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

King Hussein Cancer Center is the first organization in Jordan and the first comprehensive cancer center in the Middle East to earn accreditation, extending AAHRPP’s impact in the region. Two organizations in Saudi Arabia also are AAHRPP accredited.

“Each of today’s newly accredited organizations has demonstrated that it meets or exceeds AAHRPP’s global standards for high-quality, ethical research that emphasizes the safety and well-being of research participants,” AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said. “We applaud these organizations—and all of the more than 600 AAHRPP-accredited entities worldwide—for their commitment to advancing discovery and protecting the volunteers who make that discovery possible.”

To earn AAHRPP accreditation, organizations must show that they have built extensive safeguards into every level of their research operation and that they adhere to high standards for research.

AAHRPP has accredited organizations across the United States and in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan and Thailand.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 70 percent of U.S. medical colleges and 85 percent of the top National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers are either AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process. NIH, the world’s largest public funder of research, has earned accreditation, as has Pfizer, Inc., the largest industry sponsor of clinical research.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the U.S. government. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Michelle Feige

Executive Vice President

mfeige@aahrpp.org

(202) 783-1112

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/224365/aahrpp_logo.jpg