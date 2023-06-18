A security meeting discusses the preparations for securing the provincial elections

Deputy Commander of Joint Operations and Head of the Supreme Security Committee to secure the provincial council elections, Lieutenant General Qais Al-Muhammadawi, chaired today, Sunday, the first meeting to discuss the preparations for securing the provincial council elections at the headquarters.

A statement by the Command stated that the meeting discussed many issues related to securing the provincial council elections and preparing the technical, administrative and security aspects, whether simulations, storage locations, registration and update operations, all the way to the voting process, transfers, protection and storage of boxes and related logistical issues.

At the end of the meeting, a number of recommendations were issued, and specialized sub-committees, as well as supervision and coordination committees, were formed.

The Deputy Commander of Joint Operations stressed that the next meeting will include a special presentation by the Independent High Electoral Commission before the committee regarding the mechanism of the Commission's work, timings, and the latest preparations and requirements for the purpose of initiating defining responsibilities.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency