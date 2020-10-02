A Rising POWER: GWM P-Series Pickup Global Name, POER, Is Announced

The official name of GWM P series pickup is announced at Auto China 2020 with rendering pictures released afterwards

BEIJING, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — At Auto China 2020, GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer, unveiled the official name of its P Series Pickup for international markets: POER.

The word POER (pronounced as power), an acronym for “Powerful, Off-road, Enjoyable and Reliable”, is inspired by the Chinese character Pao, and also comes from the word POWER in its middle English form. It represents GWM’s aim to build a vehicle that is powerful not just mechanically but also practically, that can go off-road, and the intelligent connectivity makes the ride always enjoyable, and intelligent safety to make it reliable in various road conditions.

This September marks one year since the launch of GWM POER pickup. The GWM POER quickly hit nearly 100,000 units target in such short time, as the absolute class winner in the market. Last year witnessed 1.8 million GWM pickup sold globally. And the market share of GWM pickup hits a record-high 50% in its home market, China.

GWM POER pickup, with the features of all-new design and intelligent safety, will be launched in certain international markets before the end of this year. GWM hopes the launch of this new-generation POER can bolster its international sales.

In recent years, due to the utility in a multitude of scenarios, pickup trucks have become immensely popular worldwide. As the models continue to be upgraded and start to be equipped with the latest intelligent safety technologies firstly applied on sedans and SUVs, in tandem with the expansion of usage scenarios, the vehicle is now meeting driver expectations in terms of stylish design, intelligence and comfort. In addition to the primary role as a utility vehicle, the pickup is ever more often selected as a family car and a weekend trip vehicle.

In keeping with this trend and based on the POER’s product position as a global product, GWM will roll out the POER series with automatic transmission edition in international markets. This will be the first time the automaker has exported automatic transmission-equipped pickups in the 23 years that it has been exporting the vehicle type. With automatic transmission and the intelligent safety features, GWM expects the POER model to enter the high-end pickup segment, enriching the firm’s product lineup and offering more choices for drivers.

With the aim of providing more options for consumers, the POER series will offer two different exterior styling. Both front face appear with a large grill design with great visual impact, adding a sense of power to the vehicle. The enlarged logo in the middle complements the look from the front, amplifying the sense of prowess and embodying the model with a desirably aggressive feel. The large size grill with a large size badge, together with the bulging muscles on the bonnet and body makes the whole car with aggressiveness and ready to fight nimbly like a Raider. The bulging lines look like the “sinew” in wild predators, injecting life and soul into the body. Car body design adopts a lot of “circle and curve” as basic elements, which symbolize the hidden resilient power in life and nature beauty.

About GWM

GWM is a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer. The firm was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2003 and the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2011. With four brands, including HAVAL, WEY, ORA and GWM Pickup, the carmaker produces both conventional and new energy vehicles, and focuses on the SUV and pickup truck categories. GWM can independently support its core components, including engines and transmissions. In 2019, GWM sold 1,058,648 new vehicles, an increase of 1.43% year-on-year, exceeding the one million mark for the fourth consecutive year.

For more information, please visit https://www.gwm-global.com/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1294626/POER_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1294627/POER_2.jpg