A delegation from the Libyan army visiting Niger to coordinate mechanisms to combat cross-border crime.

Tripoli, A delegation from the Libyan army represented by the Ministry of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff carried out a work mission to the State of Niger, in coordination with the European Union Mission to Assist in Libyan Border Management "EUBAM", to see closely the efforts made by the State of Niger and the European Union Mission to Assist in Capacity Building in Niger-Sahel (EuCAP) to combat cross-border crime and the activities of terrorist organizations.

During those meetings with representatives of the Nigerien authorities, the Libyan military delegation was briefed on the innovative mechanisms, existing actions, and the results achieved as a result of those efforts, both locally and regionally.

Source: Libyan News Agency