On the sidelines of the Easter Mass held in Bkirki this morning, the Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, met with the Caretaker Ministers of Justice, Henri Khoury, Tele-Communications, Johnny al-Qorm, Tourism, Walid Nassar, and Information, Ziad al-Makary, in a short retreat that included Easter greetings and a quick review of the general situation in the country.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon