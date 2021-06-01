2021 Q1: Zepp Health Ranked in the Top 4 in Global Adult Smartwatch Shipments

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) with self-owned brands Zepp and Amazfit, ranked the Top 4 in terms of global adult smartwatch shipments[1] in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) on the global wearable device market. Zepp Heath sold over 1.65 million Zepp and Amazfit smartwatches in the first quarter, representing year-on-year growth of 68.8% in global unit sales – the highest growth among the top adult smartwatch brands.

Despite ongoing challenging market conditions that have impacted the consumer electronics industry worldwide, Zepp Health sales remained robust. Zepp Health ranked No.1 by shipments for adult smartwatches in Brazil (40.9%), Russia (28.9%) and Spain (23.5%). It also ranked No. 2 in Italy, No. 3 in Poland; and No. 4 in Germany, India, Indonesia and Thailand for shipments of adult wearables. Besides, Zepp Health is ranked No. 6 in Mexico, US, France and the UK markets.

Sales momentum was driven by their established popular Amazfit Fashion and Lifestyle wearables such as the Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 series of smartwatches and the Outdoor Sports series including the Amazfit T-Rex.

The Amazfit brand has also been raising its profile by expanding its worldwide sponsorship portfolio of adventurous outdoor sports. Celebrating the Amazfit T-Rex Pro release in March 2021, the brand sponsored three challenging competitions that embody the watch’s spirit: Explore Your Instinct. Earlier this year, it announced a partnership with Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and wellness brand and Amazfit will activate at a selection of Spartan events across the world this season. Amazfit has also sponsored the ESOK Rally in Eskişehir, Turkey and the All-Russian Zavidovo SUP Challenge – one of the top five SUP competitions globally.

Established in September 2015, Amazfit offers several series of smart watches and bands from daily to outdoor sport use, as well as other smart hardware related to sports and health, including TWS sports earbuds, smart treadmills, smart body composition scales and sports gear. With a complete line of products which offer an outstanding user-experience, Amazfit maximizes its ability to satisfy the needs of different consumer groups.

With outstanding design and craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatch products have won many awards, such as the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 90 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. According to an IDC global wearable device market tracking report, in the year of 2020, Amazfit smartwatch shipments ranked 1st in Spain and Indonesia, 2nd in Brazil and Italy, 3rd in Russia, India and Thailand, 4th in Poland, 5th in Germany, and were also among the top products in other countries and regions.

Zepp Health’s mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, the company has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, the company shipped 36.6 million units of smart watches and fitness bands, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments. The company is headquartered in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp USA, based in Cupertino, Calif. For more information, please visit https://ir.zepp.com/ investor/pages/company-profile .

