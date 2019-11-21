2020 IONIQ Shows off Fresh Styling, Upgraded Interior and More Electric Range at Los Angeles Auto Show

2020 IONIQ Electric Enhancements

Driving range increases from 124 miles to 170 miles exceeding Nissan Leaf

Battery pack capacity increases from 28 kWh to 38.3 kWh

On-board charger increases from 6.6 kW to 7.2 kW increasing charging speed

Using a 100-kW fast-charging station, the new battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes

133 combined MPGe makes IONIQ Electric one of the most efficient vehicles sold in the U.S.

Horsepower increases from 118 hp. to 134 hp.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai today introduced its redesigned eco-friendly IONIQ car lineup in a North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric cars all receive refreshed exterior and interior designs, added infotainment technology and new Hyundai SmartSense™ active safety features and driving assistance systems. Drivers of the new 2020 IONIQ Electric can also enjoy 170 miles of range thanks to an upgraded 38.3-kWh battery with 36% more energy capacity. All 2020 IONIQ models also receive revised feature packaging because of all the product enhancements. IONIQ Hybrid with an EPA estimated 58 combined MPG remains the fuel economy leader for a non-plug-in vehicle. The new IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-in and Electric are available to customers now.

Overview

Since its launch in 2016, IONIQ has been the world’s first car planned from the start to offer three electrified powertrains – hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric. It was also Hyundai’s first alternative fuel vehicle engineered to provide outstanding efficiency while being fun-to-drive. For the 2020 model year, IONIQ has a new futuristic aerodynamic exterior and interior design. While new segment first features like Highway Driving Assist (optional) and Lane Following Assist (optional) make long trips less stressful and more comfortable.

When it comes to safety, all redesigned IONIQ models are equipped with a comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense technology package. This cutting-edge driver assistance system constantly monitors the environment around the car alerting drivers to potential hazards while on the road. This system includes standard Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist and a Drivers Attention Warning.

For more detailed information about IONIQ, please refer to Hyundai Motor’s media website: globalpr.hyundai.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1033482/Refreshed_IONIQ_ Electric.jpg