2019 U.N. Correspondents Association Awards For Best Journalistic Coverage Of The United Nations And U.N. Agencies

Winners Will Be Honored At Gala Event By The U.N. Secretary-General H.E. António Guterres Friday, December 6th, 2019 At Cipriani Wall Street, New York.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA) invites media worldwide to submit entries for its 24th annual UNCA Awards for the best print, broadcast (TV & Radio) and online, web-based media coverage of the United Nations, U.N. agencies and field operations.

Deadline for submissions is September 15, 2019

The awards are open to all journalists anywhere in the world. The Awards are:

The Elizabeth Neuffer Memorial Prize, sponsored by the Alexander Bodini Foundation, for written media (including online media). The prize is for print and online coverage of the U.N. and U.N. agencies, named in honor of Elizabeth Neuffer, The Boston Globe bureau chief at the U.N., who died while on an assignment in Baghdad in 2003. The Ricardo Ortega Memorial Prize, sponsored by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, for broadcast (TV & Radio) media. The prize is for broadcast coverage of the U.N. and U.N. agencies, named in honor of Ricardo Ortega, formerly the New York correspondent for Antena 3 TV of Spain, who died while on an assignment in Haiti in 2004. The Prince Albert II of Monaco and UNCA Global Prize for Climate Change. The prize is for print (including online media) and broadcast media (TV & Radio) for coverage of climate change, biodiversity, and water.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR APPLICANTS:

Coverage of the U.N. and U.N. agencies is specified in each category; the committee welcomes coverage of all issues particularly on the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, peacekeeping operations and nonproliferation, including the elimination of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

Work in print, broadcast (TV & Radio) and online coverage must be published between September 2018 and August 2019.

The judges will look for entries with impact, insight and originality, and will consider the courage and investigative and reporting skills of the journalists. Special attention will be given to the originality of daily coverage and breaking news from U.N. Headquarters. Entries from the developing world media are particularly welcome.

Entries can be submitted in any of the official U.N. languages (English, French, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, and Russian), however a written transcript in English or French is necessary to facilitate the judging process.

Each candidate can submit to no more than two (2) prize categories, with a maximum of three (3) stories in each. Joint entries are accepted.

Electronic files and web links uploaded to the online Entry Form are required .

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY:

Entries are submitted online by completing the UNCA Awards Entry Form.

On the first page, please complete your personal information and upload your photo.

The following page is where you will submit your work electronically by uploading web links and/or files directly to the Entry Form.

** Electronic entries are mandatory **

All entries must be received by September 15th, 2019

For Questions regarding UNCA Awards & entries please contact:

The UNCA Office, 1-212-963-7137.

Or send an email to uncaawards@unca.com

http://unca.com/unca-awards- call-for-submissions-form/

UNCA Awards Committee : Valeria Robecco (UNCA President), Giampaolo Pioli (Awards Chairman), ), Jianguo Ma (UNCA Second Vice President), Luke Vargas (UNCA Third Vice President), Seana Magee (UNCA Secretary), Tuyet Nguyen (Awards Selections Coordinator), Sherwin Bryce-Pease (UNCA Executive Member), Maria Khrenova (UNCA Executive Member), Betul Yuruk (UNCA Executive Member).

