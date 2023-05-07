(14) suspects arrested according to various legal articles, and weapons and equipment seized

The joint detachments of the Baghdad Operations Command arrested (14) suspects, according to various legal articles, and seized weapons, equipment, an unlicensed drone, and a quantity of narcotic substances and their abuse tools.

A statement by the Command stated that the joint detachments of the Baghdad Operations Command, which are deployed on both sides of Karkh and Rusafa, were able, through setting up sudden checkpoints, to arrest (14) suspects according to various legal articles, including two accused of possession of unlicensed weapons and ammunition, and others of trading and promoting narcotic drugs and counterfeit currency.

It added that some of them were also seized with a quantity of crystal, its drug devices, and narcotic pills of various kinds, in addition to confiscating seven pistols, two rifles, a quantity of ammunition, and empty stores, while an unlicensed drone was confiscated and a number of vehicles violating the controls were seized.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency