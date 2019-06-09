Monday, 10/6/2019 | 3:39 UTC+0
State Cases Department wins case in the tribunal ruling in Paris against Libyan state
Relief Aid delivery to Ghat Airport
WHO support reaches flood victims in Ghat, southern Libya
Morocco considers stability of Libya priority and of great importance to wider Maghreb stability
13,000 families displaced from south Tripoli

June 9, 2019   

Tripoli- GNA Ministry of Social Affairs sources stressed that the total figure of displaced families from area of clashes south of Tripoli about 13,000 families. GNA Minister of Social Affairs, Fadhi Al Shafi stressed that over 700 families are accommodated in 47 facilities in western area. and that about 13,000 families left their homes due to armed clashes at outskirts of Tripoli. in Press statements the minister said; 'situation in the centres are good as services and assistance is delivered'. She said the ministry laid down a plan to be in tandem with the clashes and the displacement. The number of individuals displaced after April 4 reached 90,000 displaced persons.

Source: Libya News Agency

